Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Northeast Los Angeles

Plans for temporary homeless housing sites in Eagle Rock and Highland Park were approved last month, raising concerns in bordering areas of Pasadena, according to Pasadena Now. The L.A. City Council passed a motion in March to set up hundreds of small “pallet housing” units - for up to 134 people at 7570 N. Figueroa St. in Eagle Rock, and for as many as 224 people at vacant area along Arroyo Drive near Avenue 64 in Highland Park. Mayor Victor Gordo and Pasadena City Councilmember John Kennedy both requested more communication from L.A. about the move, while San Rafael Neighborhoods Association President Robin Salzer and nearby resident Negin Nazemi expressed concerns over a possible rise in crime.

East Hollywood

Plans are moving forward on building an eight-story mixed-use building near the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue. A project permit review has been conditionally approved for constructing the 85-unit building at 4750-4760 W. Santa Monica Blvd and 1033-1039 N. New Hampshire Ave. The approval also includes demolishing a commercial building, a storage building, and a two-story single-family that are currently on-site. The project includes 10 units set aside for extremely low income households, and 1,137 square feet of floor space reserved as commercial area.

Los Feliz

Actor John Cho - Harold from all things "Harold and Kumar," and Sulu in the recent "Star Trek" - has agreed to pay $3.6 million for a 4-bedroom Spanish Colonial on Cromwell Avenue, Dirt reported. The seller is musician Mark Oliver Everett — also known as E - leader of the alt-rock band EELS. The current sale price marks a 57% increase over the $2,290,000 that Everett paid for the home in June 2010. It's also $105,000 more than the most recent asking price $3.495 million, indicating - Dirt points out - that there may have been competitive bidders. The home was built in 1929, designed by Designed by architect J. Cecil Strawn, and features a guest suite and a detached home office.

A set of storybook-type houses on Lyric Avenue finally found a buyer earlier this month for $6.5 million, according to Redfin. The John Van Pelt Residence consists of five cottages that are designed to look like something out of a fairy tale. The homes include "salvaged old ship parts, burnt lumber, and historic clinker brick materials from LA cable cars demolition," according to Sotheby's. Each home also has a name: Whimsy Hall, Windjammer Cottage, Sea Rover Cottage, Sea Horse Lodge, and Star Sailor Manor. The owner was John Van Pelt, whom Sotheby's identifies as "a renowned music professor and arranger of sacred choral music." The homes went up for sale in July of 2020 for the first time in 45 years, initially offered at $12 million. An application has been filed to declare this estate s historical-cultural monument.

Silver Lake

A building containing one of the few bike-repair shops in the area has been sold for $3.1 million - the priciest residential sale on Redfin over the past week. The property at 1618 Lucile Ave. has a mixed-use building up front, with five upstairs apartment (a 2-bedroom and four studios), and downstairs retail space occupied by a set-designer and the Golden Saddle Cyclery. In the rear is a 2-bedroom, single-family home. The property also sits right next to the former Pilgrim Church, which is being converted into a 25 room boutique hotel with a restaurant, bar, pool, garden and spa. That project was initially spearheaded by Silver Lake businesswoman Dana Hollister, but is now being handled by the Casetta group.

The frames are now completely built for 14 small-lot houses along Hyperion Avenue, Urbanize reported. The three-bedroom homes at 760-788 N. Hyperion Avenue sit one block west of the Bellevue Recreation Center, and are being developed by Lazer Properties, Inc.,

-- Barry Lank

