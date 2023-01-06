Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
A developer wants to build a four-story affordable housing project on a site now occupied by a small storefront and one-story bungalows, according to a filing with the city. The project by First Street Towers LLC would include 51 apartments at 2528 E. 1st Street near Fickett Street.
The new apartments would rise next door to the former Japanese Hospital, which was declared a historic landmark in 2019.
Highland Park
The Coco’s Restaurant on York Boulevard has shut down, after decades at that location. A broker said the property, including a 60-space parking lot, had recently sold, but that could not be confirmed. According to a statement from Coco's, a replacement tenant has been lined up. But that tenant has not been identified. Employees were aware as early as last June that the lease on the building was listed for sale, as we reported in June.
Silver Lake
Architectural Digest visits the rental residence of jewelry designer Claudia Dockery, who decorated her home with purchases from Candid Home, a couple of blocks from her duplex. Dockery grew to be friends with Candid Home’s owner Ashley Leahy, as the two collaborated more and more on decoration. “I want to be inspired by everything around me,” Dockery said. “And when I go into Ashley’s store, I’m instantly inspired.”
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $31,300 off East LA REO
- $63,888 cut on a Highland Park remodel
- $75,000 chop on a Franklin Hills Modern
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Silver Lake Convenience Plus Views
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
