Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
City calls for study on AC in all apartments
The City Council has requested a study on possibly requiring air conditioning in all residential rental units, MyNewsLA reported. Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez presented the motion, which noted, “In recent years we have experienced summers of deadly heat over prolonged period and we must be prepared for those heat waves to both worsen and persist.”
Echo Park
Dirt looks at the first L.A. home built by Swedish architecture firm Jordens Arkitekter. The newly built hillside three-bedroom lists for $2.4 million, and features a striking Scandinavian style, with the entire east-facing side lined floor to ceiling with glass.
Highland Park
Plans for a seven-story mixed use building in the 3800 block of N. Figueroa has survived an appeal, and now move forward with the city Planning Commission's approval. The 100 new residential units are targeted for a site at the junction of Pasadena Avenue, Ave 39 and Figueroa. Ten of the dwelling units will be set aside for low income tenants and 13 commercial condominium units will be located on the ground floor.
Los Feliz
A 21-unit apartment building has been proposed for 4516 W. Finley Ave., replacing a 104-year-old, two-bedroom home. As a Transit Oriented Community project, the building would have a higher density than usual, with one apartment set aside as affordable. Plans and renderings show a four-story building called "Monarch," with shared space and apartments on the ground floor, and subterranean parking.
The former home of actors from “Ugly Betty” and “Silicon Valley” is back on the market, Dirt reported. The four-bedroom on the north end of Commonwealth Avenue currently lists for $4.2 million, a drop from around $4.5 million. The current owners are sculptor and installation artist Stephen Neidich and his wife, writer Aliza Zelin Neidich. They bought the property five years ago for $3.55 million from Becki Newton (Amanda on "Ugly Betty") and her husband Chris Diamantopoulos (Russ Hanneman on “Silicon Valley,” and numerous voice credits).
Silver Lake
The Jack Lee Residence, a midcentury five-bedroom compound, sold for more than $5.7 million, according to Redfin, making it the most expensive single-family-home sale on the Eastside in the previous week. It was designed by noted architect Hai C. Tan, who also designed Chinatown’s Mandarin Plaza, according to the real estate agent Tracy Do (Eastsider advertiser). The original owner was businessman Jack Lee.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Garvanza chic
- Inizio: New Homes in Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Live your Silver Lake dream in this stunning midcentury circa 1951 that features an updated interior, including kitchen design by Barbara Bestor.
Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Garvanza, this Mid-Century beauty offers an exceptional living experience.
Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Garvanza, this Mid-Century beauty offers an exceptional living experience.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.