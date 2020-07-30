If your house-buying budget is about $700,000 here are three properties in your price range:

Spanish Bungalow: Remodeled 2-bedroom home minutes within reach of the Gold Line Metro. Asking for $699,000.

Mid Century: Spacey home with large private front and back yard and 2-bedrooms. Asking for $699,000.

Craftsman Cottage: 3-bedroom home with large lot and potential for restoration. Asking for $699,000.