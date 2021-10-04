Eastside Real Estate & Development News

East Hollywood

Why does this neighborhood have so many hospitals so close together? The Eastsider explores the history of hospitals in East Hollywood, and how more than 1,200 hospital beds - at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, and a branch of Kaiser Permanente - have managed to accumulate along a half mile of Sunset Boulevard between Virgil and Alexandria Avenues. Turns out, it's not even a matter of zoning.

Funds have been approved for an affordable/supportive housing development in the 4900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, Urbanize reported. This was among a set of projects citywide for which the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved more than $116 million. The project at 4904 Santa Monica Blvd. - known as The Wilcox - is to have four stories, with 62 apartments for unhoused seniors. The total estimated cost is about $40.1 million, for which the council approved approximately $33 million in bonds. The developer is Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation of San Diego.

The City Council has rejected an appeal that would have blocked construction of a mixed-use project next to the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro Station, Urbanize reported. The proposed apartment complex at 4750 Santa Monica Blvd. is to be eight stories high, with 85 residential units, replacing a single-family home and a commercial building.

Echo Park

The City Council voted to declare the Atwater Bungalows in Echo Park a city historic landmark. The Atwater Bungalows are named after Dr. H. Gale Atwater, a dentist who bought several parcels and commissioned architect Robert Stacy-Judd to design the Pueblo Revival-style homes. The structures built between 1930 and 1931 include exposed, protruding beams, protruding rain spouts, adobe-like stucco with rounded corners, and rough, heavy wooden lintels over deeply inset door and window frames.

Highland Park

Thirty-three new residential units have been conditionally approved by the Planning Department for N. Avenue 64 and E. Garvanza Avenue. The new structure would be three stories tall and would include 1,910 square-feet of commercial floor area, 5,550 square-feet of open space, and 80 parking spaces in two levels of underground parking. Three of the units are to be set aside for extremely-low-income households. The building design will reflect design features found in Highland Park between 1886 to 1961. These features include brick detailing and commercial storefronts.

Rampart Village

The Dalzell Lance Campus of Camino Nuevo Charter Academy on the 3500 block of Temple Street wants to formalize the current operations with its athletic field and its arrangements for pick-ups and drop-offs. According to paperwork filed with the city's Planning Department, "For unknown reasons, at the time the Athletic Field was approved in 2009 no description or operational plan was considered as part of the determination letter, and there were no conditions specific to the Athletic Field use/operations." Currently, the athletic field is open between 7 am and 9:30 pm, seven days a week. The lights automatically dim starting at 9:15 pm and turn off completely at 9:30 pm. No change is current operations is being requested.

