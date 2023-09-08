Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
An officer with the TransLatin@Coalition has filed plans with the city to demolish a vacant mixed-use building at 5314 W. Sunset Blvd. and replace it with a three-story commercial building. The applicant is listed as Bamby Salcedo, the president and chief executive officer of TransLatin@Coalition, which provides services to transgender and gender-nonconforming and intersex immigrant women in Los Angeles.
Los Feliz
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The former home of restauranteur and civic reformer Clifford Clinton has been sold for just under $5 million, according to Redfin. The L.A. Historic-Monument at Los Feliz Boulevard and Western Avenue went up for sale last summer for $5.8 million. While it sold for under the asking price, the home's price was still more than triple what it fetched in 2010. Clinton founded a now-defunct chain of eight Clifton's Cafeterias, and led a fight against city corruption in the 1930s, ultimately helping to bring down Mayor Frank Shaw, which in turn toppled Police Chief James E. Davis and the entire police commission, according to KCET.
Actress Ashley Benson from "Pretty Little Liars," has sold her Linwood Drive home for $8.5 million, according to the Robb Report. That's $1 million less than expected when the property was first reported in escrow last July. The five-bedroom Sparks-McLaren House is located at the highest point in the gated Laughlin Park, allowing it 360 degree views of Downtown LA, Griffith Park and the observatory, according to the listing. The deal closed late last month.
Mount Washington
A lawsuit was filed over a home proposed home for a pair of Hollywood executives, The Real Deal reported. The Crane Boulevard Safety Coalition is suing the L.A. City Council’s Planning Land Use & Management Committee and Ian Cooper and Rachel Foullon of Monkeypaw Productions. The coalition claims the committee was wrong to sign off on Foullon and Cooper’s proposal for a three-story 3,600-square-foot home on Crane Boulevard. The couple told The Real Deal that they were "frustrated at being stuck in the middle of a lawsuit against the city’s processes, but were "hopeful it can be resolved quickly and amicably."
220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Set behind a sweet white picket fence is this beautifully maintained South Atwater charmer.
Nestled in the heart of Highland Park, this Spanish charmer embodies the essence of LA living at its finest.
Directly across from the Silver Lake Reservoir in the Ivanhoe School boundary, this newly-renovated ranch style home circa 1954 delivers timeless design and a Junior ADU.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.