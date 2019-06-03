Eastside Real Estate & Development News

Two new Silver Lake homes with "City, hill, and freeway" views have hit the market for $2.65 million. Plans are being refined for a former rail yard in Glassell Park. And actor Alexander Gould has bought a home in Atwater Village

Atwater Village

25-year-old actor Alexander Gould, who appeared on "Weeds" and was the voice of Nemo in "Finding Nemo," has bought a 2-bedroom, Spanish style home in Atwater Village for $1.05 million, reports the L.A. Times.

Chinatown

Ground has been broken for a 318-unit apartment complex a block from the Gold Line and Los Angeles State Historic Park, according to Urbanize. Construction is expected to take two years.

East Hollywood

Plans have been filed for a 37-unit project on 926 N. Kingsley Drive, replacing a five-unit building that currently occupies the site, according to The Real Deal. Four of the units will be designated for very low-income residents. Lexington Projects LLC and Crescenta Management LLC bought the property in March for $1.3 million. Tier-2 TOC incentives allows the development to increase its height from 30 feet to 41 feet.

We can now get a look at the seven-story, 92-unit apartment complex being developed for 1317-1325 N. New Hampshire Avenue, with a rendering available on Urbanize. The project would replace a duplex and a fourplex. It is scheduled to be done in 2022.

Echo Park

Another large apartment building is planned for the south end of the neighborhood. A developer is seeking permission to build a 39-unit building on a vacant lot at 162 N. Douglas near Colton, according to the Planning Department. The applicant wants to build a project that is larger and would have less parking than would normally be allowed in return for reserving four units for extremely low-income tenants under the city's Transit Oriented Communities program.

Garvanza

The restoration of two nearly century-old homes somehow also managed to add more new housing along the way - an innovation that earned it a 2019 Conservancy Preservation Award, according to The Eastsider. Architects turned the two single-family homes across three parcels of land into six different residences. The owner added a studio residence to both homes and built a new house inspired by a Victorian farmhouse with a granny flat in the back.

Glassell Park

Three design alternatives have been presented for turning the Taylor Yard's G2 Parcel into park space, Urbanize reported. All plans for the 42-acre site will require soil remediation because of past industrial activity on the property. One plan showed terraced treatment ponds at the center of the park space. Plans also called for several new buildings, including a cafe, a youth center, a museum, a restaurant, parking facilities, and a cafe.

Silver Lake

The first of several new homes that have been built on Riverside Drive across from the 5 Freeway have been listed for sale at an asking price of $2.65 million. "City, hill, and freeway view," says the listing for the 3-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot homes that are part of the Periscope project.

The Lipetz House on Dillon Street - Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 967 - is available to rent for $6,500 a month, Curbed reports. The Streamline Moderne/International style 2-bedroom was designed by Raphael Soriano for concert pianist Helen Lipetz and her husband Emanuel. It was Soriano's first residential commission, and it won him the prestigious Prix de Rome at the Paris Exposition in 1937. A notable feature is the semi-circular living room, which has more glass than walls, completely open to views from the ridge-top site. This was originally designed as Lipetz’s music room, with space for a grand piano and up to 20 guests.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez