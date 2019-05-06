Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A 1920s Spanish-Colonial by architect Frankie Faulkner is Silver Lake's most expensive sale so far this year. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants $3.85 million for Franklin Hills home. And Lincoln High is getting a $218 million renovation.

Elysian Valley

A 36-unit residential building is being planned for the 2900 block of N. Allesandro Street, replacing a commercial structure that's currently at that location. Five of the units are to be set aside for very low income tenants.

Franklin Hills

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has put a 4-bedroom ranch-style house with pool on the market for $3.85 million -- or $600,000 more than what he paid for four years ago, said Architectural Digest. The home, constructed in 1940, was designed by Arthur Hawes in 1940 but later remodeled by Paul R. Williams. Gordon-Levitt currently lives in Silver Lake.

Silver Lake

The neighborhood's most expensive home sale so far this year is a Spanish-style home from the 1920s, designed by noted female architect Frankie Faulkner. The 4-bedroom/3.5-bathroom sold for $3,485,000, according to Redfin. Faulkner was especially known for designing in the Spanish Colonial Revival Style, and several other examples of single family homes she designed in the period still survive in Silver Lake, according to a historic monument application for another of her buildings. Faulkner, a widow who raised a teenage daughter while running her business, was best known for designing homes and other structures in the Spanish Colonial Revival Style. She worked in Los Angeles from the 1920s to the early 1950s before leaving for Nevada.

A four-story, 49-unit development has been completed on 617 Dillon St., according to Urbanize. The Dillon617 development offers a mix of studios and one-bedrooms.

Lincoln Heights

A $218 million renovation is in the works for Lincoln High School, which could include a new performing arts addition and upgrades to numerous buildings across the North Broadway campus, according to The Eastsider. And, unlike a similar project at Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights, this modernization does not include demolishing the school's most historically significant buildings.

On the Market

New Listings From Eastsider Sponsors