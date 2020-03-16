Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, a giant supportive housing project in Rampart Village is asking for land-use changes; Hollywood Presbyterian wants to build offices and a clinic atop a parking garage and Anthony Russo sold his Los Feliz home for $2.05 million.

East Hollywood

The Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is seeking to expand further, with a plan to add three levels of medical office space and a clinic on top of a parking structure. The project at 4470-4474 Do Longpre Ave. would add 95,995 square feet of floor space. This would be in addition to another project, a new Patient Tower that was recently topped.

One single-family home at 1148 N. Berendo St. would be replaced by an eight-unit apartment building, under a proposal filed with the Planning Department.

Los Feliz

Anthony Russo, director of "Avengers: Endgame," has sold a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom 1940s traditional for $2.05 million, Variety reported. The hillside property covers two lots, comprising more than a quarter of an acre. Russo owns a neighboring property, another 1940s traditional that has also recently come up for sale.

Darren Criss - aka Blaine on "Glee" - has sold a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Mid Century bungalow to Adam Feeney, aka Grammy-nominated DJ and record producer Frank Dukes, Variety reported. After a bidding war, the sale price was $1.8 million, $113,000 over asking. Criss paid $1.2 million for the property in 2012.

Rampart Village

The developers seeking to build 454 units of permanent housing with supportive services residents is seeking several land use changes from the city. This comes six months after the project, which is to be built in four phases, was announced by city officials for the site at at 321 Madison Ave. near the Vermont/Beverly Red Line station. 376 units would be for low-income families, 50 would be very low income, 23 would be extremely low income, and five would be manager units.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez