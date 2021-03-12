Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Mortgage Equity: LA homeowners who bought in primarily Black and Latino neighborhoods saw much larger increases in home equity that whites and Asians since 2019, according a report by Redfin.

The Redfin report did not explain the changes behind the L.A. numbers. But, notable increases were also reported nationwide, in part because home equity was so low these neighborhoods. Gentrification and home flipping may have also played a role in some cities.

Forecast: While mortgage rates are expected to rise and affordability problems worsen, the LA real estate market should remain robust this year, according to Realtor.com. LA area home sales this year are expected to rise 10% compared to 2020 while prices will rise about 7.7%.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Silver Lake Spanish Colonial that sold for asking $2,399,000; the lowest was a one-bedroom Highland Park condo that went for $420,000 ($5,000 over asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$15k reduction on East LA 3-bedroom; $10k slice on Elysian Valley Traditional; $150k chop on Highland Park Bungalow

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA 3-bedroom: $15,000 reduction on wood-sided Bungalow with long driveway, spacious rooms and closets. Located near public transit and markets. Now $559,900.

Elysian Valley Traditional: $10,000 slice on newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, central AC/Heat, and other new appliances throughout the property. Now $755,000.

Highland Park Bungalow: $150,000 chop on 2-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, two car garage, BBQ area, spacious yard, and back unit. Now $849,000.

Now Asking

Three Eagle Rock homes north of Colorado Boulevard

If you are looking for an Eagle Rock home north of Colorado Boulevard (aka Eagle Rock Bear Country), here are three properties that are currently available.

2-bedroom 1930s Traditional: First time on market in over 40 years, this home features a fireplace, a stained glass bay windows in living room and kitchen, downstairs basement, long driveway, and large back garden. Now asking $849,000.

5-bedroom Spanish: Landmark estate with art deco style includes 5 bathrooms, mirrored ceiling in master suite, a library with fireplace, a basement with a wine cellar, a rooftop garden, and a backyard pool. Now asking $3,499,999.

1920s Triplex: 3-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms on expansive lot. Potential development opportunity. Walking distance to Eagle Rock restaurants and markets. Now asking $1,299,995.

