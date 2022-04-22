A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.

L.A. City and County

Home prices in the city are still going up. The median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area was $770,000 in March, up from $725,000 in February and up from $680,000 one year ago, City News Service reported. The year-to-year hike represents a 13.2% increase, the California Association of Realtors said. Things were similar countywide. The median price went up last month to $781,050, from $773,490 in February and $689,440 a year ago -- a year-to-year increase of 13.3%. Selling a single-family home in the metro area last month took a median number of nine days - down from 10 in February but up from eight in March 2021. Countywide, it was eight days in March, down from 10 in February, but the same as March 2021.

Cypress Park

Homes for the homeless are now scheduled to rise along 500 block of Ave 19, able to house up to 130 people. A cluster of 34 residential units, with four beds per unit, will be bound on all sides by W. Avenue 19, the 110 Freeway, and San Fernando Road and Riverside Drive near the roundabout. These state certified residential units will be larger than the 8-foot-by-8-foot pallet homes of some “tiny villages,” instead measuring 12-by-28 feet, and will come fully equipped with kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces, according to Mary Nemick with the city’s Bureau of Engineering. Some of these units will also be stitched together to form a fourplex or a duplex. The construction contract for the project was awarded Wednesday to Ford EC, at a projected cost of $4,747,500. Construction is expected to finish in October.

Eagle Rock

A plan to build 14 single-family homes by Onteora Way has been canceled, according to a City Planning document. This is not the first time a project at this site - with the same applicant, Leap of Faith Partners - has been canceled. A document from 2018 canceled earlier plans for nine lots branching off the Onteora Way cul du sac.

Echo Park

The wooden framework of a senior affordable housing complex on Montana, just west of Echo Park Avenue, is nearly complete, Urbanize reported. When finished, the five-story building will offer 64 apartments to households earning up to 30 percent of the area median income. Rents are expected to range from $591 to $633 a month.

Los Feliz

Producer Dana Brunetti - known for “Social Network,” “House of Cards” and the “Fifty Shades” franchise - has sold another one of his Southern California homes, Dirt reported. The William Adams-designed 3-bedroom/3-bathroom - located somewhere in the Los Feliz area - went for $3.5. million. It has been available for the last few years as a rental, at $11,000 per month — and more recently as an Airbnb for $686 a night.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include $26,000 off an Atwater Village bungalow; a $100,000 cut on a Glassell Park 3-bedroom; and a $180,000 chop on a Highland Park triplex.

Real More