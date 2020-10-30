Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Mortgage Forecast: Home loan rates are expected to rise next year but remain at historically low levels, according to Mortgage Bankers Assoc. After ending around 3% this year, the average 30-year fixed rate is loan could rise to 3.21% next year.

Not Here: While 56% of Americans support policies to increase housing, only 27% favor increasing density in their neighborhoods, according to Redfin.

Home Sales Cooling?: This year's robust California real estate market has show signs of cooling in recent weeks, according to an update by the California Assn. of Realtors. Average daily sales fell to the lowest level in several weeks but the fall is expected to remain stronger than normal thanks to low mortgage rates.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a newly built Los Feliz Modern that sold for $3,450,000 ($255k over asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom Lincoln Heights condo that went for $490,000 ($9k below asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$30k reduction on East LA duplex, $50k chop on Echo Park bungalow and $26k slice on East Hollywood townhome

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA duplex: $30,000 reduction on 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units located near shops, schools, Metro, and DTLA. Now asking $599,999.

Echo Park bungalow: $50,000 chop on 6-bedroom compound with private front yard and large backyard, only a short distance from reservoir. Now asking $1,349,000.

East Hollywood townhome: $26,000 slice on newly built two story home with 3-bedrooms, spacious deck and two car garage. Now asking $1,499,000.

Now Asking

Lincoln Heights homes for under $700,000

If your house-buying budget is $700,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

2-on-a-lot property: 3-bedroom front house and 2-bedroom back house located near Dodger Stadium and Elysian Park. Asking $639,000.

3-bedroom traditional: 3-bedroom hillside home with front and back yard located near DTLA. Asking $680,000.

