Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Strong Start: Last year's surge in home sales and prices continued into 2021 with a strong showing in January. The median price of a home sold in LA County in January was $690,000 -- 12.6% higher than a year ago, reports the LA Times. Sales were up 14.3% over the same period. Super-low mortgage rates fueling the pandemic home-buying boom but some expect home prices to rise more slowly this year.

Affordability Gap: A much smaller proportion of Blacks and Latinos can afford to buy a median-priced home compared to whites, according to the California Assn of Realtors. In LA County, for example, 38% of White (non-Latino) buyers had the minimum income required to buy a median-priced, single-family home. In contrast, only 17% of Blacks and 19% of Latinos buyers had sufficient incomes to qualify. Asians were close to whites when it comes to housing affordability, with 35% earning the minimum income to buy a median-priced home.

Multiple Offers: How do you decide which offer to accept if there's a bidding battle over your home? There are many more things to consider -- like contingencies and the length of escrow -- than just the purchase price when comparing rival offers, says the OC Register.

Hi-Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 4-bedroom, Tudor-style home in Silver Lake that sold for $2,225,000 ($25,000 under the original asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom Historic Filipinotown TIC that went for asking at $350,000.

Real Estate Reductions

$85k reduction on Glassell Park condo; $75k slice on Silver Lake duplex; $100k chop on El Sereno Traditional

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park Condo: $85,000 reduction on 2-bedroom unit in gated community with laundry area, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage parking spots. Now $499,777.

Silver Lake Duplex: $75,000 slice on 2-bedroom main house with 2-car garage and storage room, plus detached unit studio in back. Both units have their own bathroom. Now $675,000.

El Sereno Traditional: $100,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, laundry area in hallway closet, backyard deck, and huge front yard. Now $650,000.

Now Asking

Duplexes for under $700,000

If your house buying budget is under $700,000, here are three properties that are currently available:

Boyle Heights Bungalow: Property includes 3 bedrooms and washer/dryer hookups in both units. Front and back house in need of renovations. Asking $569,000.

City Terrace Renovated Duplex: Multi-family home with 5-bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, rear deck in backyard, and 3 car carport. Asking $649,888.

East LA Multi-Family home: Each unit comes with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, own laundry room, one car garage, and separate Gas & Electric Meters. Asking $435,000.

