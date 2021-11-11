Now Asking Cover

If an $800,000 home is in your budget, here are three properties we found in Eagle Rock, Elysian Valley and Highland Park.

• Eagle Rock rustic: Property consists of 2 buildings connected by a staircase. The lower building has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a living room. The upper building includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a kitchen. Now asking $799,000.

• Elysian Valley Spanish: Restored 1929 home features new plumbing, windows and doors, and a redesigned primary bathroom. Property has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an ADU. Now asking $799,000.

• Highland Park bungalow: Perched home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bonus room, a separate garage, and a wrap around yard filled with fruit trees.  Now asking $799,000.

Which home is the best deal?

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

