If you are looking for a home around $750,000, here are three properties that are currently available.
Cypress Park Traditional: 3-bedroom home includes 2 bathrooms, Central air & heating, and a carport. Property has the potential to turn into a duplex. Now asking $750,000.
Lincoln Heights Victorian: Property includes 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, individual laundry connections and meters offering mountain views. Upstairs unit includes 3 bedrooms with new flooring, and downstairs unit includes 2 bedrooms with tenants in place. Now asking $750,000.
Solano Canyon duplex: Located near Dodger Stadium this property sits on a large lot and includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both units have access to backyard. Now asking $749,000.
