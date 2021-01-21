If your house buying budget is around $800,000, here are three properties that are currently available:
Glassell Park 3-bedroom: Updated home with covered front porch, 2 bathrooms, storage room, pantry, laundry area, and a rooftop deck. Asking $800,000.
Highland Park bungalow currently used as office: Built in 1910, this home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a dining room and a living room. Driveway and parking on street. Asking $799,900.
Silver Lake townhouse: 2-bedroom loft with modern amenities, tankless water heaters, garage suitable for electric cars, and a rooftop deck. Sliding glass doors lead to private outdoor terrace. Asking $799,000.
