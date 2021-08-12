Now Asking Cover

If you are in the market for a home for around $600,000, here are three properties that are currently available:

• East LA 2-on-a-lot: Front property features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a front yard. Rear unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and includes a front yard and backyard. Both units have washer and dryer connections. Now asking $598,000.

• Boyle Heights fixer: Duplex Craftsman includes 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located near freeways and LAC+USC Medical Center. Property is sold as-is. Now asking $599,000.

• Los Feliz condo: Courtyard 1-bedroom unit has a remodeled bathroom and a balcony that overlooks pool area. Complex features a gazebo, a laundry room and guest parking. Now asking $599,900.

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

