If you are in the market for a home for around $600,000, here are three properties that are currently available:
• East LA 2-on-a-lot: Front property features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a front yard. Rear unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and includes a front yard and backyard. Both units have washer and dryer connections. Now asking $598,000.
• Boyle Heights fixer: Duplex Craftsman includes 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located near freeways and LAC+USC Medical Center. Property is sold as-is. Now asking $599,000.
• Los Feliz condo: Courtyard 1-bedroom unit has a remodeled bathroom and a balcony that overlooks pool area. Complex features a gazebo, a laundry room and guest parking. Now asking $599,900.
