Living in the University Hills section of El Sereno puts you within walking, biking or scootering (?) distance of Cal State LA. Here are three properties we found in that area.
• Custom built 4-bedroom: Fully fenced home is 3 stories and has 5.5 bathrooms. Bottom level includes a den and has direct access to 2-car garage. Main level has kitchen, a balcony, and door leading to back patio. Top floor has 2 balconies and the master room. Now asking $1,385,000.
• Remodeled 3-bedroom: Newly remodeled home includes 2 bathrooms, an open space kitchen near living room, a master bedroom with a balcony, and a 1-car attached garage. New appliances include refrigerator, stove, and air conditioner. Now asking $788,000.
• Two bedroom w/ADU potential: Property features a basement, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, and has two lowered levels in the back. Home has new paint, flooring, and an updated kitchen. Located near freeways and offers great views. Now asking $565,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.