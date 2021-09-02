Now Asking Cover

Living in the University Hills section of El Sereno puts you  within walking, biking or scootering (?) distance of Cal State LA. Here are three properties we found in that area.

• Custom built 4-bedroom: Fully fenced home is 3 stories and has 5.5 bathrooms. Bottom level includes a den and has direct access to 2-car garage. Main level has kitchen, a balcony, and door leading to back patio. Top floor has 2 balconies and the master room. Now asking $1,385,000.

• Remodeled 3-bedroom: Newly remodeled home includes 2 bathrooms, an open space kitchen near living room, a master bedroom with a balcony, and a 1-car attached garage. New appliances include refrigerator, stove, and air conditioner. Now asking $788,000.

• Two bedroom w/ADU potential: Property features a basement, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, and has two lowered levels in the back. Home has new paint, flooring, and an updated kitchen. Located near freeways and offers great views. Now asking $565,000.

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

