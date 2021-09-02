Living in the University Hills section of El Sereno puts you within walking, biking or scootering (?) distance of Cal State LA. Here are three properties we found in that area.

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.