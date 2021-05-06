If you are looking for a home for under $500,000, here are three properties that are currently available.

Angelino Heights 1-bedroom TIC unit: Spanish lower unit includes in-unit laundry, shared backyard, and a bedroom with access to patio offering views of hills. Now asking $475,000.

City Terrace Traditional: Updated home includes new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and paint. Property is gated, and also has a 2-car detached garage, 1-bedroom, and front back patio. Now asking $499,999.

Lincoln Heights loft-style condo: Architectural loft offers 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows overlooking mountains, in-unit laundry, and modern-style kitchen. Building includes landscaped courtyard, fitness center and more. Now asking $440,000.