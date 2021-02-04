If your house buying budget is around $500,000, here are three properties that are currently available:
Remodeled 3-bedroom in East LA: Modern style home with 2 bathrooms, and renovated basement with multiple rooms. Located near DTLA and restaurants. Asking $468,000.
Lincoln Heights studio condo: Studio in gated community with open floor plan, in unit stackable washer and dryer, and balcony. Complex includes recreation room, fitness room, and pool. Asking $344,501.
Cypress Park 1-bedroom TIC: Craftsman home includes remodeled kitchen and bath, private fenced deck, in-unit laundry and one parking space. Asking $325,000.
