If your house-buying budget is $600,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

East LA 2-on-a-lot: Duplex with 3-bedrooms within walking distance to shopping district and located near freeways. Asking $512,000.

Echo Park bungalow: 1-bedroom home with fruit trees and tall hedges offering privacy in need of bathroom updates. Asking $595,000.

Highland Park fixer: 1-bedroom fixer with large basement in North of York area. Asking $565,000.