Not everyone enjoys fireworks (most dogs would also fall into this category). But there are enough fireworks fans out there that some real estate listings mention that you can enjoy 4th of July fireworks displays (especially those at Dodger Stadium) from the comfort of your home.

Here are three we found:

• Montecito Heights 4-bedroom: Gated, elevated home includes a garage with built-in cabinetry and kitchen appliances. Front view of home shows LA area while rear offers views of Pasadena. Now asking $1,299,000.

• Mount Washington Mid Century: 3-bedroom, multi-level home comes with 2.5 bathrooms, and a double garage. Property views include Elysian Park hills and Dodger stadium. Now asking $1,149,000.

• Angelino Heights Traditional: Craftsman style home 2 levels, upper level comes with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an office. Lower level includes a basement with 2 bedrooms, an extra room, a kitchen, and a half bath. Now asking $1,050,000.