If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

One-bedroom bungalow: Remodeled Craftsman cottage with large bedroom closet, ductless, a/c and heat, low HOA's and extra long side patio. Asking $475,000.

One-bedroom tenants-in-common unit: 1920's Spanish unit with refinished hardwood floors, front patio, in-unit laundry and new appliances. Asking $479,000.

3-bedroom cottage: Historical Solano Canyon home with spa tub, air curtain, and teared backyard offering views of canyon and DTLA. Asking $775,000.

Which home is the dest deal?

