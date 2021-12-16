Vermont Avenue once attracted most of the attention and customers when it came to shopping and dining. But Hillhurst Avenue has come on strong in recent years with many new restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques.

Here are three homes we found within easy walking distance of Hillhurst:

• 2-bedroom condo: First floor, front unit is furnished and has 1 bathroom. Now asking $699,000.

• 3-bedroom bungalow: Craftsman home includes 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, a fireplace, a new roof, and a one-car garage. Now asking $1,199,000.

• Renovated condo: Townhome features a mid-century entrance, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a gated garage with 2 parking spots, and blinds on all windows. Now asking $899,000.