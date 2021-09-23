Is your house hunting budget around $600,000? Then these 3 properties are in your price range:
• East LA 2-bedroom bungalow: Gated property has 1-bathroom, a long driveway, and has the potential for investment. Now asking $599,000.
• Three-bedroom Echo Park TIC: Upper unit home features 2 bathrooms, new appliances, a washer and dryer, a smart thermostat, an alarm, and 2 parking spaces. Now asking $599,000.
• Highland Park 2-bedroom townhouse: Mid-Century unit with 2 levels includes 1.5 bathrooms, a powder room, stainless appliances, and a private patio. Community is gated and has a pool. Now asking $598,000.
