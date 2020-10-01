If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Chavez Ravine: 1-bedroom home with basement and new insulation within walking distance to Dodger Stadium and Elysian Park. Asking $674,900.

East LA: 4-bedroom, 2-unit home with laundry area and driveway close to major LA freeways. Asking $650,000.

Lincoln Heights: Renovated Victorian cottage with 3 bedrooms and expansive yard. Asking $739,000.