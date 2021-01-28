Now Asking Cover

With this week’s cold and damp weather in mind, here are some homes with fireplaces that will keep you warm and cozy during our LA winter:

Monterey Hills condo: 2-bedroom home with 1.75 bathrooms, walk-in closet and balcony. Asking $505,000.

Highland Park Spanish Colonial: 2-bedroom bungalow on terraced lot with studio set, backyard terraces and garden. Asking $649,500.

City Terrace 2-bedroom: California bungalow with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus updated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ADU. Home features updated plumbing/electrical, and modern kitchen with newer cabinets. Asking $674,900.

