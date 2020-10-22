If your house-buying budget is $1,000,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Cypress Park Traditional: 4-bedroom home with recently updated bathroom and kitchen located minutes from DTLA. Asking $899,000.

Los Feliz fixer-upper: Spanish-style bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 2 stand-alone garages. Both homes have separate entrances and addresses. Asking $900,000.

Mt Washington Spanish: 3-bedroom Spanish home with landscaped front yard, fireplace and updated electrical and plumbing. Asking $960,000.