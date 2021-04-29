If you are looking for a home with a guest house, here are three properties that are currently available.
Elysian Heights: Craftsman home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a detached guest house with a remodeled bathroom and closet space. Property is nestled on a slope offering views of hills. Now asking $1,089,000.
Elysian Valley: Renovated main home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Property is gated and also includes a guest house with a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and laundry area. Garage also included. Now asking $1,295,000.
Atwater Village: Property includes a 2-bedroom main house with a basement formerly used as a wine cellar, and a 2-bedroom guest house with a laundry room. Home is also equipped with new central air conditioning/heating, new water heater, and updated plumbing. Now asking $1,449,995.
