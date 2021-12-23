What could be more cozy during the holidays than enjoying a glass wine or a cup of hot chocolate near a fireplace? Here are three homes with fireplaces that you can enjoy during future holidays:
• Monterey Hills condo: Renovated unit includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, stainless steel appliances, a stackable washer/dryer, 2 parking spaces, and a balcony. Community amenities include a pool, a spa, and tennis courts. Now asking $535,000.
• El Sereno Traditional: Contemporary home located in a cul-de-sac features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fireplace, and a backyard filled with fruit trees. Property offers panoramic views of city and is located near trail park. Now asking $829,000.
• Mount Washington Mid Century: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home includes an indoor laundry room, a 2-car garage, a galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a covered backyard patio. Now asking $1,090,000.
