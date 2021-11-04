Since the holidays are coming up and family and friends will spending the night or nights, a spare room might be needed. But wouldn't a separate guest house or living space with its own kitchen and bathroom be better? Here are three properties with separate guest quarters that are currently on the market:
• Elysian Valley Ranch-style: Revamped Traditional includes a front home with 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, plus a new guest house with 1 bed and 1 bath. Both properties have stainless steel appliances. Now asking $1,199,000.
• Silver Lake Modern: Resort-like estate offers views of hillside homes and mountains. Main house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and an attached studio. Master suite features a spa tub, walk-in closet, and a balcony. Now asking $2,095,000.
• Boyle Heights 3-bedroom: Income property with a back unit includes new interior and exterior paint, as well as new plumbing fixtures. Front house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a finished basement. Homes have central A/C and heating. Now asking $700,000.
