Now Asking Cover

What can you do with a small storefront space on your property? Turn it into a studio or workshop? Open up a gift shop? Or just lease it out to a commercial tenant?

Here are three mixed-use properties that would allow you to keep your business close to home.

• Echo Park 2-bedroom & storefront: Commercial property on a large lot with 1 bathroom. Located near shopping areas and public transportation. Now asking $1,069,999.

• East LA 5-units and storefronts: Income property with 3 commercial store units, and 2 residential units that include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 parking spaces each. Now asking $1,500,000.

• City Terrace triplex & shops: Property features a front shop and two apartments. One 2-bedroom,1-bathroom unit, and a 1-bedroom/1 bathroom unit. Now asking $850,000.

Which property is the best deal?

You voted:

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments