What can you do with a small storefront space on your property? Turn it into a studio or workshop? Open up a gift shop? Or just lease it out to a commercial tenant?

Here are three mixed-use properties that would allow you to keep your business close to home.

• Echo Park 2-bedroom & storefront: Commercial property on a large lot with 1 bathroom. Located near shopping areas and public transportation. Now asking $1,069,999.

• East LA 5-units and storefronts: Income property with 3 commercial store units, and 2 residential units that include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 parking spaces each. Now asking $1,500,000.

• City Terrace triplex & shops: Property features a front shop and two apartments. One 2-bedroom,1-bathroom unit, and a 1-bedroom/1 bathroom unit. Now asking $850,000.