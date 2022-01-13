Cesar Chavez Avenue is often overshadowed by Mariachi Plaza as Boyle Heights' center for restaurants, bars and shops.

But a few blocks north, Cesar Chavez is lined with numerous shops and restaurants. Relative newcomers like Guisados, Milpa Grille and Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co, have joined stalwarts like La Parrailla. Las Flautas and Panaderia Morelos.

We found three properties within walking distance of this lively street:

• Victorian Transitional Duplex: Two 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom units located in Boyle Heights. Property has the possibility to add more units. Now asking $959,000.

• Spanish Colonial Duplex: Property features two units each with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a laundry room. New plumbing was installed last year. Now asking $649,999.

• Triplex: Property with three 1-bedroom, and 1-bathroom units includes new sewer lines, and a recently renovated unit that includes electrical, roofing, and more. Now asking $700,000.