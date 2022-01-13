Cesar Chavez Avenue is often overshadowed by Mariachi Plaza as Boyle Heights' center for restaurants, bars and shops.
But a few blocks north, Cesar Chavez is lined with numerous shops and restaurants. Relative newcomers like Guisados, Milpa Grille and Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co, have joined stalwarts like La Parrailla. Las Flautas and Panaderia Morelos.
We found three properties within walking distance of this lively street:
• Victorian Transitional Duplex: Two 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom units located in Boyle Heights. Property has the possibility to add more units. Now asking $959,000.
• Spanish Colonial Duplex: Property features two units each with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a laundry room. New plumbing was installed last year. Now asking $649,999.
• Triplex: Property with three 1-bedroom, and 1-bathroom units includes new sewer lines, and a recently renovated unit that includes electrical, roofing, and more. Now asking $700,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.