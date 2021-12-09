You may be asking yourself, "Where the heck is Victor Heights?"
It's a densely packed hillside that rises north of Sunset Boulevard, between Echo Park on the west and the 110 Freeway on the east.
There are still some single-family homes in Victor Heights. But it's dominated by apartment buildings, condo complexes and some small-lot projects. You won't find any parks here, but there are stunning views of Downtown and beyond.
Here are three properties currently on the market:
• 4-bedroom home: Modern home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a backyard and 3 balconies that offer views of the city. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets, a bathroom with a jacuzzi, and a stand-in shower with sauna function. Now asking $2,260,000.
• 3-bedroom condo: Newly constructed townhome includes 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 3 bathrooms, and a private backyard. Recessed lighting, and high-end kitchen appliances are also included. Now asking $1,075,000.
• 2-bedroom condo: Property includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 parking spaces, a laundry room, and a balcony. Public transportation and freeway access are nearby. The shared rooftop deck offers great views of the city. Now asking $519,000.
