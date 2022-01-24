A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Boyle Heights

The last of the neighborhood's long-time Japanese eateries has been declared a city historic landmark, along with everything else on the lot at at 2504-2508 East 1st Street. The City Council voted to approve the designation last week for Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, as well as the Queen-Anne-style Nishiyama Residence in the back lot. The diner opened as Otemo Sushi Cafe in 1956 and is believed to one of the oldest continuously-operating Japanese restaurants in Los Angeles. The monument application said the property was historically significant "for its association with early Japanese American settlement patterns in Boyle Heights" and for its association with "commercial development along the East First Street streetcar line in the 1920s.” The Nishiyama Residence was built in 1890, during the height of Boyle Heights’ early development.

Echo Park

The former House of Spirits liquor store is being offered up for lease, according to Loopnet. The 6,800 square feet of office/retail space is being offered up at $42 per square foot each year, or $23,800 a month for the entire area. If the space is to be divided, the minimum size for each section is 2,000 square feet. House of Spirits, a longtime neighborhood pitstop for drinkables of every sort, was irreparably damaged in a fire in December 2018, and the space was ultimately gutted out. The iconic neon sign was taken in for repairs and safekeeping in July 2020 by the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale.

Three multi-family properties are being offered for sale, for a total of $31,125,000. KW Commercial is offering up a total of 84 units - at 1412-1416 Echo Park Ave. (the bright pink "Big Mama's Court," with 32 units), 1650 Echo Park Ave. (28 apartments), and 1461 W. Sunset Blvd. (24 residential units and ground-floor retail space).

A three-unit home at the corner of Ewing Street and Echo Park Avenue has been nominated as a historic-cultural monument. Survey LA described the 100-plus-year-old triplex at 1553 W. Ewing St./2004 N. Echo Park Ave. as “a Queen Anne home that is a rare, intact example of early residential development in the area.” Redfin has had the property listed since last autumn as a probate sale, with the current asking price at $945,500. The property has a 3-bedroom unit, a 2-bedroom and a 1-bedroom.

Glassell Park

A 59-unit mixed-use apartment building has been sold for $28.7 million, or $486,441 per unit, Commercial Observer reported. ABRA Management bought The Perch Apartments at 4247 N. Eagle Rock Blvd. from investment and development firm Roundhouse. The five-story building includes 2,646 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction was completed in 2018

Lincoln Heights

A former religious campus could be approved by the city's Planning Commission this week to become creative office space for motion picture/television uses. The conversion could also include some expansion: "The proposed project also includes the potential development of an additional 10,000 square feet of office and motion picture/television uses on portions of the project site," the Planning Department's Recommendation Report stated. The former school, daycare, convent, dormitories, playground, and chapel at 2417-2455 N. Thomas St. were formerly operated by the Carmelite Sisters from 1943 to 2017.

Los Feliz

Five houses that look like they came straight out of a children’s storybook have been declared a historic-cultural monument. The City Council last week approved the status for the Van Pelt houses in Franklin Hills, at 2131-2149 North Lyric Ave. Owned originally by John Van Pelt, a famous music professor and arranger of sacred choral music, each cottage cottage has a slightly fantastical name: Whimsy Hall, Windjammer Cottage, Sea Rover Cottage, Sea Horse Lodge, and Star Sailor Manor, Dirt reported. The homes recently sold for nearly $6.5 million to Frank Dukes, the producer behind Camila Cabello's "Havana," as well as music by Post Malone and The Weeknd, Dirt said.

Silver Lake

The Planning Commission approved a seven-story, 86-unit apartment building in the 3200 block of Sunset Boulevard, Urbanize reports. Nearby residents had objected over the size and concerns about traffic congestion of the project. It's one of several residential projects the Neman brothers are working to build on Sunset Boulevard.

A two bedroom house on Micheltorena Street has been nominated to become a cultural historic monument. Built in 1933 and renovated in 1940, the single story Oliver House at 2236 Micheltorena St. is described by Historic Places L.A. as an “excellent example of an International Style residence designed by Rudolph Schindler.” “An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles” (quoted in Curbed LA) said it has "one of Schindler's most handsome" living rooms. The 1,274-square-foot home last changed owners officially in April 2013 for $500,005. Redfin now estimates the property value at $1,433,214.

A condominium in the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale, Dirt reported. A unit in the Avenel Cooperative Housing Project at 2847 Avenel St. - designed by modernist architect Gregory Ain - has hit the market at $1.3 million. Built along with nine other condo units in 1947, the single-story residence measures at just under 1,000 square feet. The home last changed owners in 2012 for $503,500.

