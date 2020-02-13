On The Market Real Estate Image
New Eastside Listings

More than 90 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s are three that are going for about $599,000:

Echo Park: 696-square-foot bungalow with two bedrooms and one bath. Built in 1914. Asking $599,999.

El Sereno: 2-bedroom, 1-bath traditional with yard and one-car garage. Asking $599,000.

Elysian Valley: 3-bedroom, 2-bath home on a corner lot. Asking $599,000.

New Listings By Neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

