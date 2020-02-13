New Eastside Listings
More than 90 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s are three that are going for about $599,000:
Echo Park: 696-square-foot bungalow with two bedrooms and one bath. Built in 1914. Asking $599,999.
El Sereno: 2-bedroom, 1-bath traditional with yard and one-car garage. Asking $599,000.
Elysian Valley: 3-bedroom, 2-bath home on a corner lot. Asking $599,000.
Which home is the best deal for $599,000?
New Listings By Neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
