Cypress Park & Glassell Park

100 acres of former railroad property known as Taylor Yard next to the Los Angeles River is slowing moving forward but is in various phases of development. The Eastsider reviews various parts in this massive project.

East Hollywood

Watch for the five-story parking structure at Virgil and De Longpre Avenues to grow three stories taller. Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital is seeking to add three levels of medical offices on top of its existing parking building at 1321-1323 North Virgil Ave. This would mean 95,995 square feet of offices, on top of 562 parking spaces. Urbanize reports that KMD Architects is designing the project, with an exterior of glass, white metal panels, and painted concrete, similar to the outside of the existing garage.

Elysian Valley

A nearly century old theater that just changed hands for the first time in more than 50 years has reopened as a comedy venue - under a new owner with a history on the Eastside. The former Studio Theatre Playhouse on Riverside Drive has gone back to calling itself The Elysian, the name it had in the 1930s. The grand opening was on Oct. 30. The new owner, Steven Edelson, is a nightclub owner and entrepreneur who has also been involved at various times with Home in Los Feliz, and Los Globos and El Cid in Silver Lake.

Highland Park

A single-family home at 902 N. San Pascual Ave. has been nominated as a historic-cultural monument. Little information is available just yet about the historical significance of the house, however. The nomination calls it the Throop House, and city planning records locate it on the Mary E. Throop Tract. A 1,298-square-foot 2-bedroom residence was built on a 10,853-square-foot lot in 1885, and renovated in 1912, according to Redfin. It last changed ownership at the end of August for approximately $1 million.

Los Feliz

The highest priced home sale on the Eastside last week was $4.7 million for a Spanish-style estate sitting on three-quarters of an acre bordering Griffith Park. The sprawling compound includes four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, as well as a guest house, pool, spa and waterfall. Along with a three-car garage, the property features a motor court that can fit 13 cars.

