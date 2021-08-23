Eastside Real Estate & Development News
A round up the latest real estate news.
Atwater Village
A production company that produces game shows and talent shows such as “American Idol” has signed a 12-year lease for new studio space on Colorado Boulevard, The Real Deal reports. FremantleMedia is taking over 43,000 square feet at Captiva Partners’ Reframe Studios at 4561 Colorado Boulevard. FremantleMedia also produces “The Price is Right,” “Family Feud” and “America’s Got Talent.”
Record producer Stint - who has worked with Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Lana Del Rey, among others - has bought a modest, remodeled, stucco home, Dirt reported. The price for the three-bedroom/three-bathroom on Greensward Road was $1.55 million, according to Zillow. That's a fair jump over the previous sale of $970,000 in July 2020, but still well under Zillow's estimate on the property of nearly $1.7 million.
Boyle Heights
Plans are being revived to replace a vacant duplex along E. 4th Street with permanent supportive housing, according to Urbanize. The project was first announced back in 2017, and the City of Los Angeles recently distributed a notice saying the effort is moving forward again to build the 4th Street Permanent Supportive Housing. The single-story development would have eight 300-square-foot furnished studio apartments.
El Sereno
An effort to transform the Huntington Drive corridor is holding its first public meeting on Aug. 31, from 6 pm – 7:30 pm. The meeting, of course, will be virtual. The plan is to change a a four-mile stretch of road from the City of Alhambra and South Pasadena to North Mission Road near LAC+USC Medical Center. The Huntington Drive Multi-Modal Transportation Improvement Project would affect all modes of transportation, including vehicle, bus, bicycles and pedestrians.
Silver Lake
The highest priced home sale last week was a three-bedroom/three-bathroom mid-century on Meadow Valley Terrace, which sold for $2.75 million, according to Redfin. That's a solid increase over the asking price of $2.1 million, and a profit of more than 50% over the last sale price, in 2017, of $1,825,000. The 2,011-square-foot home sits on a 6,685-square-foot lot at the end of a private cul-de-sac.
