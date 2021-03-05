Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

January Results : The median price of a home sold in LA County in January was $690,000 -- 12.6% higher than a year ago, reports the LA Times.

Eastside Results: The year-over-year change in the median price were all over the place, with East LA up more than 26%; Eagle Rock down near 13% and Echo Park essentially flat.

Here is a breakdown of December sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 15

Median Sales Price: $1,300,000

Change from Jan. 2020: -1.8%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $523,000

Change from Jan. 2020: -19.6%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 1

Median Sales Price: $685,000

Change from Jan. 2020: 17.6%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 25

Median Sales Price: $852,000

Change from Jan. 2020: 9.6%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 8

Median Sales Price: $1,030,000

Change from Jan. 2020: -12.7%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 10

Median Sales Price: $533,000

Change from Jan. 2020: 26.8%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 16

Median Sales Price: $543,000

Change from Jan. 2020: 11.3%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $1,210,000

Change from Jan. 2020: -0.8%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 13

Median Sales Price: $899,000

Change from Jan. 2020: 0.5%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 17

Median Sales Price: $675,000

Change from Jan. 2020: 0.6%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 20

Median Sales Price: $880,000

Change from Jan. 2020: 9.7%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $465,000

Change from Jan. 2020: -36.9%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 11

Median Sales Price: $1,712,000

Change from Jan. 2020: -13.3%

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Los Feliz hillside home that sold for $3,225,000 ($70,000 under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom Traditional in East LA that went for $470,000 ($5,000 over asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$10k slice on Echo Park Bungalow; $30k reduction on Highland Park 3-bedroom; $250k chop on Silver Lake Modern

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Echo Park Bungalow: $10,000 slice on Craftsman home includes 1-bedroom plus office space, 1 bathroom, basement, and new roof and exterior paint. Located close to cafes and stores. Now $654,000.

Highland Park 3-bedroom: $30,000 reduction on solar paneled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and remodeled kitchen and floors. The garage includes 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom and kitchen. Now $969,093.

Silver Lake Modern: $250,000 chop on 2016 Barn home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, tankless water heater, Tesla charger and 24 solar panels. Property offers views Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. Now $1,999,000.

Now Asking

Mount Washington homes for under $1 million

With this week’s cold and damp weather in mind, here are some homes with fireplaces that will keep you warm and cozy during our LA winter:

If you can spend about $1 million for a house and Mount Washington is your first choice, here are three properties that are currently available:

3556 Tacoma: 4-bedroom, 4-bath home Modern currently under construction. Now asking $799,500.

1949 Kemper Circle: 3-bedroom view home on a cul de sac. Now asking $948,000.

3621 Primavera: 3-bedroom Mid Century with covered patio. Now asking $959,950.

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

