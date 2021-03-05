Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
News & Notes
January Results : The median price of a home sold in LA County in January was $690,000 -- 12.6% higher than a year ago, reports the LA Times.
Eastside Results: The year-over-year change in the median price were all over the place, with East LA up more than 26%; Eagle Rock down near 13% and Echo Park essentially flat.
Here is a breakdown of December sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:
Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 15
- Median Sales Price: $1,300,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: -1.8%
Boyle Heights (90033)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 2
- Median Sales Price: $523,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: -19.6%
Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 1
- Median Sales Price: $685,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: 17.6%
Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 25
- Median Sales Price: $852,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: 9.6%
Eagle Rock (90041)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 8
- Median Sales Price: $1,030,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: -12.7%
East LA (90022)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 10
- Median Sales Price: $533,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: 26.8%
East LA + City Terrace (90063)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 16
- Median Sales Price: $543,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: 11.3%
East Hollywood (90029)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 2
- Median Sales Price: $1,210,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: -0.8%
Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 13
- Median Sales Price: $899,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: 0.5%
El Sereno (90032)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 17
- Median Sales Price: $675,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: 0.6%
Highland Park (90042)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 20
- Median Sales Price: $880,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: 9.7%
Lincoln Heights (90031)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 2
- Median Sales Price: $465,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: -36.9%
Los Feliz (90027)
- Single-Family Homes Sold: 11
- Median Sales Price: $1,712,000
- Change from Jan. 2020: -13.3%
Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Los Feliz hillside home that sold for $3,225,000 ($70,000 under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom Traditional in East LA that went for $470,000 ($5,000 over asking).
Real Estate Reductions
$10k slice on Echo Park Bungalow; $30k reduction on Highland Park 3-bedroom; $250k chop on Silver Lake Modern
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Echo Park Bungalow: $10,000 slice on Craftsman home includes 1-bedroom plus office space, 1 bathroom, basement, and new roof and exterior paint. Located close to cafes and stores. Now $654,000.
Highland Park 3-bedroom: $30,000 reduction on solar paneled home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and remodeled kitchen and floors. The garage includes 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom and kitchen. Now $969,093.
Silver Lake Modern: $250,000 chop on 2016 Barn home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, tankless water heater, Tesla charger and 24 solar panels. Property offers views Griffith Park Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. Now $1,999,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
Now Asking
Mount Washington homes for under $1 million
With this week’s cold and damp weather in mind, here are some homes with fireplaces that will keep you warm and cozy during our LA winter:
If you can spend about $1 million for a house and Mount Washington is your first choice, here are three properties that are currently available:
3556 Tacoma: 4-bedroom, 4-bath home Modern currently under construction. Now asking $799,500.
1949 Kemper Circle: 3-bedroom view home on a cul de sac. Now asking $948,000.
3621 Primavera: 3-bedroom Mid Century with covered patio. Now asking $959,950.
Which home is the best deal?
Sponsored Real Estate Listings
All Signs Point to Homes in Mt Washington, Echo Park and Mid-Wilshire
Featured Homes in Frogtown on the L.A. River!
NICO - Start Investing Today!
Character Highland Park Mid-Century with Views
Dreamy Spanish Highland Park Bungalow
That's it for this week's issue
See you next Friday!
Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter
Contact us to join the Eastside Guide of home repair and renovation experts
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.