In this issue of Real Estate Monday: A 61-unit affordable housing complex is taking shape in East L.A. Work is moving slowly on a Boyle Heights hotel. And a Silver Lake project with an Erewhon market is nearly finished. Read on for details!

Boyle Heights

Progress is slow on a new hotel development at Soto Street and Pomeroy Avenue, Urbanize reported. Construction on the four-story, 81-room building began about a year ago, and as of April 2020, only one level of wood-frame construction is up over the concrete podium and basement parking structure.

East Los Angeles

The El Nuevo Amanacer Apartments at 1st Street and Rowan Avenue are now rising above street level, ten months after breaking ground, Urbanize reported. The complex is to have 61 apartments for homeless veterans and low-income families. The ground floor will have 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

Los Feliz

Actor Jason Segel has listed his 4-bedroom/3.5 bathroom Mediterranean for $2.75 million, Variety reported. Segel bought the late 1920s villa just over four years for $2.25 million — more than $400,000 above its $1.835 million asking price — from artist Shepard Fairey.

Silver Lake

Construction is finishing up on the Junction 4121 project, a Sunset Junction complex at 4121 Santa Monica Boulevard, with 41 apartments above around 13,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space and basement parking, Urbanize reported. Rents for the market-rate apartments will range from $2,331 to $4,101 a month. The supermarket chain Erewhon has leased part of the building's ground floor.

Construction has been completed on 12 small-lot homes at the corner of Silver Lake Boulevard and Marathon Street, Urbanize reported. Each home has three bedrooms, a private patio, and a two-car garage. Sale prices for the three-story Spanish Colonial Revival homes start at just over $1 million.

The site has been cleared for a mixed-use development at Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, Urbanize reported. A commercial building at that spot has been leveled to be replaced by a three-story building with 52 apartments above ground-floor retail space. The base density for the site is normally 30 residential units, an exception was made because the project includes five extremely low-income affordable units.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez