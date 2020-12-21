Eastside Real Estate & Development News

Lincoln Heights

Ground has been cleared along San Fernando Road for a five-story building with 81 live/work apartments, Urbanize reported. The upcoming development at 215-217 N. San Fernando Rd. is just east of the L.A. River.

Los Feliz

The historic John Anson Ford House on N. Normandie Avenue sold for $3.6 million last week, according to Redfin. The restored Spanish Villa was built in 1932, and purchased in 1946 by Los Angeles County Supervisor John Anson Ford. Ford lived there until his death in 1983 at age 100. In 2013, it was declared Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument #1027. Before this latest sale, it had only been on the market for less than a month-and-a-half, being listed on Nov. 10 for about $3.5 million.

Zac Effron has listed his hillside compound in the Oaks neighborhood for $5.9 million, after owning it for seven years, the Los Angeles Times reported. The actor, whose credits include "The Greatest Showman," paid around $4 million in 2013 for the 5-bedroom/5-bathroom contemporary, which is reportedly on Briarcliff Road. The home is 5,644 square feet, on a property that’s just under an acre - with three stories of decks and balconies in the back of the house.

Silver Lake

The highest price sale in the neighborhood last week was a 4-bedroom compound along Hidalgo Drive, selling for about $2.2 million, according to Redfin. That was slightly less than 2% above the asking price. The 4-bedroom/3.75-bathroom modern dates back to 1916, and was last sold in 2016, for $1.7 million. Though the house itself is only 2,750 square feet, it occupies a 9,010 square foot lot of hillside property with a view of the reservoir and the Hollywood Sign.

— Barry Lank