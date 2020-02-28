Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:
Low Inventory: Despite strong demand, there were anywhere from 17% to 28% fewer listings on the market in January across Southern California counties.
Rate Reduction: Mortgage rates dropped to 3-year lows as investors worried about the economic impact of the COVID-19 corona virus.
Instant Offers: Companies like Redfin and Zillow are increasing the use of use computer algorithms to quickly make offers to homeowners and then flip the properties.
Saturday, Feb. 29
First off-market Open House preview this weekend for Atwater Union, a new community of 10 single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village
Sunday, March 1
Stunning views and stylish throughout this quiet gem perched high in prime Adams Hills. A spacious and updated kitchen with ample storage lead…
This adorable 2 bedroom, one bath home on is located a quiet side street that ends in one of the entrances to the LA River bike path. Enter fr…
Discover The Cliffs, a new way to experience the finest in Echo Park living! This new SFR development appeals to those searching for forward t…
Open Houses by Neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
