Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:

Low Inventory: Despite strong demand, there were anywhere from 17% to 28% fewer listings on the market in January across Southern California counties.

Rate Reduction: Mortgage rates dropped to 3-year lows as investors worried about the economic impact of the COVID-19 corona virus.

Instant Offers: Companies like Redfin and Zillow are increasing the use of use computer algorithms to quickly make offers to homeowners and then flip the properties.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Live-work luxury in Atwater Village First off-market Open House preview this weekend for Atwater Union, a new community of 10 single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village

Sunday, March 1

New Listing in Adams Hill Stunning views and stylish throughout this quiet gem perched high in prime Adams Hills. A spacious and updated kitchen with ample storage lead…

Charming 1923 Atwater Village cottage available for lease! This adorable 2 bedroom, one bath home on is located a quiet side street that ends in one of the entrances to the LA River bike path. Enter fr…

The Cliffs: Living in Echo Park with Style Discover The Cliffs, a new way to experience the finest in Echo Park living! This new SFR development appeals to those searching for forward t…

Classic Eagle Rock Craftsman! 5316 Sierra Villa Drive | Eagle Rock

