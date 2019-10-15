Real Estate Reductions Photo
Prices on around three dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Eagle Rock: $74,000 reduction for two homes on a lot, two bedrooms apiece. $1,075,000.

Elysian Valley: $99,000 off four unit - a 3-bedroom home, a 2-bedroom unit and two studios. $1,400,000.

Lincoln Heights: $50,000 cut for a 1,900-square-foot studio condo right next to the Lincoln/Cypress Goldline platform. $815,000.

Silver Lake:  $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

