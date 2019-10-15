Prices on around three dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.
Eagle Rock: $74,000 reduction for two homes on a lot, two bedrooms apiece. $1,075,000.
Elysian Valley: $99,000 off four unit - a 3-bedroom home, a 2-bedroom unit and two studios. $1,400,000.
Lincoln Heights: $50,000 cut for a 1,900-square-foot studio condo right next to the Lincoln/Cypress Goldline platform. $815,000.
From Our Sponsors
Silver Lake: $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.