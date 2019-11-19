Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on around four dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Atwater Village: $70,000 reduction on a Mid-Century 4-bedroom/3-bathroom with a legal detached guest house on a 9,455-square-foot lot. $1,325,000.

Eagle Rock: $40,000 off a 4-bedroom/3-bathroom home currently being used as a duplex. $1,159,000.

Glassell Park: $249,000 cut on 16 vacant lots in the hills, totaling more than 2.5 acres. $1,750,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

