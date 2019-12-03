Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on around 20 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Atwater Village: $24,000 reduction for four bungalows on a lot a 2-bedroom and three 1-bedrooms. $1,075,000.

Eagle Rock: $50,000 off a 4-bedroom/3-bathroom remodeled Modern. $1,695,000.

El Sereno: $20,000 cut a 2-bedroom/2.5-bathroom condo with balconies and fireplace $360,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

