The Eastsider

Prices on around 50 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Cypress Park: $45,000 reduction for four units on a lot - two 2-bedroom units and two 1-bedroom residences. $1,250,000.

Highland Park: $51,000 off a 4-bedroom/3-bathroom mid-century modern in the Mt. Angelus neighborhood. $1,599,000.

Silver Lake: $200,000 cut for a 16-unit apartment building, three blocks from Sunset Junction. $3,750,000.

Silver Lake:  $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

