More than twenty homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Highland Park: $49,000 chop on remodeled, 4-bedroom Craftsman with guest house. Now asking $1,499,000.

Monterey Hills: $23,800 cut on 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo with balcony and parking spaces. Now asking $395,000.

Silver Lake: $24,000 off 2-bedroom, 1-bath bungalow. Now asking $775,000.

