Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on about four dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Lincoln Heights: $40,000 off a newly constructed 5-bedroom/2.75 bathroom on a 9,171-square-foot lot in the hills. $948,000.

Glassell Park: $51,000 cut for a triplex/quadraplex - two 2-bedroom units and a 4-bedroom unit that has been split in two. $1,099,000.

Silver Lake: $30,000 reduction for a 3-bedroom/2-bedroom craftsman near the reservoir, with original woodworking from 1913. $1,165,000.

Silver Lake:  $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900

