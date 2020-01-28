Prices on nearly two dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.
Silver Lake: A renovated 3-bedroom front house with a newly built 2-bedroom contemporary with views takes a $170,000 reduction. Now $1,980,000.
Glassell Park: $40,000 off a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with onsite parking for 10 vehicles. Now $899,000.
Highland Park: Sellers of a 2-bedroom, 1-bath home with large backyard take $20,000 off the asking price. No $729,000.
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
