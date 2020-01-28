Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on nearly two dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Silver Lake:  A renovated 3-bedroom front house with a newly built 2-bedroom contemporary with views takes a $170,000 reduction. Now $1,980,000.

Glassell Park: $40,000 off a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with onsite parking for 10 vehicles. Now $899,000.

Highland Park: Sellers of a 2-bedroom, 1-bath home with large backyard take $20,000 off the asking price. No $729,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments